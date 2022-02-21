GMB set to continue rotating hosts due to ‘headache’ of replacing Piers Morgan

Susanna Reid will emerge as the 'solo star' of Good Morning Britain, according to reports (ITV)

Good Morning Britain bosses have reportedly ‘given up’ trying to find a new host to replace Piers Morgan.

Morgan, 56, quit the ITV show in March 2021 after storming off set following an argument with weather presenter Alex Beresford over Meghan Markle’s mental health battle.

Since then, ITV producers have paired Susanna Reid with a series of hosts including Richard Madeley, Adil Ray, Martin Lewis and Ed Balls.

What has been said?

A source told The Mail on Sunday: “Replacing Piers was always going to be tough, but no one thought that almost a year on they still wouldn’t have found anyone. It is one of the biggest shows on TV, so it really shouldn’t have been this hard.

“It didn’t occur to bosses that many of the big presenters would rule themselves out because they are friends with Piers. He is a very loyal man and that loyalty is reciprocated. It is a real headache.”

An ITV spokesperson said to Metro.co.uk: “Good Morning Britain is an award-winning breakfast show with great journalism at its core and a brilliantly talented team both on and off screen who all play a part in its continued success.

“The show is performing well with the roster of guest hosts alongside our existing family of presenters and there are no current plans to change this.”

Why did Piers Morgan leave Good Morning Britain?

Morgan left Good Morning Britain after refusing to apologise about the comments he made regarding Markle’s mental health during the famous Oprah Winfrey interview.

The outburst promoted a record 58,000 complaints to Ofcom.