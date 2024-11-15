Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The last supermoon of the year is set to occur tonight (Friday November 15).

The Beaver Moon rises in the UK at around 3.30pm and will mark the end of a run of four consecutive supermoons.

It will not be quite as bright as last month's Hunter's supermoon but should still provide an impressive spectacle for sky gazers.

You will want to keep an eye on the forecast though as cloud may obscure the view in some places.

Why is it called the Beaver Moon?

Full Moons throughout the year are given names that reflect what is happening in nature.

November's full Moon is called the Beaver Moon, probably because beavers are particularly active at this time of year as they prepare for the winter months ahead.

Another interpretation is that Native American tribes would set beaver traps before the swamps froze, ensuring a supply of warm winter furs.

It is worth saying that the names have nothing to do with the way the Moon looks - it is not going to resemble a beaver in the night sky.

But it is going to be a supermoon.

Why you might struggle to sleep during the supermoon

Research shows that nearly a third of Brits struggle to sleep during a supermoon.

Nationwide, 29% of Brits find that the different moon phases affect how well they sleep, with nearly half (46%) of people ages 25-34 feeling this way the most, followed by 37% of people aged 35-44.

The study of 2,000 Brits also revealed 54 per cent feel sleep deprived, with the biggest contributing factors for struggling to sleep at night being: thoughts about what needs to be done the next day; having too much to do so people aren’t able to get to bed as early as they’d like and getting hooked on a tv show or stuck in a scroll hole.

To combat restlessness, over a third (34%) said ASMR – gentle, repetitive sounds like whispering, tapping or soft clinking – helps them to fall asleep faster.

Neuroscientist and sleep expert Dr. Faye Begeti, MB PhD – who also collaborated on the tracks – said: “Sleep is crucial for our mental and physical well-being.”

“This new playlist takes familiar everyday sounds and turns them into ASMR auditory stimuli, giving us each the chance to stop scrolling or binging – and actually relax and get a good night’s sleep.”

For the 15 November supermoon and beyond, here are some other top tips for a good night’s sleep from Dr Faye Begeti.

Maintain a consistent sleep and wake-up time

Our brain releases hormones like cortisol to make us feel alert and melatonin to make us feel sleepy. However, the release of these hormones takes time, so the brain needs to predict when to release them. For accurate prediction, consistency is key.

Create a positive wind-down routine

Establishing a positive bedtime routine signals the brain that it’s time to wind down. Listening to calming playlists - such as Restful Rhythms - is a great example.

Use Digital Media Wisely

Avoid stressful content before bed to keep your mind calm, as cortisol is released during stress.