Flying Scotsman to travel the UK for its 100th birthday - here’s where you can see it.

The world’s most famous locomotive, the Flying Scotsman, will be heading on tour around the UK this summer. As part of the centennial celebrations of the steam engine, the National Railway Museum has announced day trips from a number of stations around the country.

The first train to ever officially reach 100 miles per hour, the 60103 Flying Scotsman was built in Doncaster in 1922 for LNER, and was given its name in 1923. The locomotive was in service until 1963, and is now owned by the National Railway Museum in York and maintained by Riley & Son Ltd.

The Railway Touring Company will be working with the locomotive on its day trips. Managing Director, Kelly Osborne, said: “The Railway Touring Company is very excited to be working in partnership with the National Railway Museum, Riley & Son and operator West Coast Railways Company for the 2023 celebrations.

“With kind assistance from all involved, we have designed a programme of mainline steam day tours that will take Flying Scotsman to many parts of England, Scotland and Wales. We hope rail enthusiasts young and old will join us on board for a memorable day out.”

The 60103 Flying Scotsman 2023 day trips will set off from Bristol, London and York, and will travel the country to eight destinations including Edinburgh, Portsmouth and Cardiff. More dates will be announced at a later date.

The Flying Scotsman 2023 day trips

The Royal Duchy, Sunday, April 30: Bristol to Plymouth

The Cardiff Express, Wednesday, June 7: London to Cardiff

The Cheshireman, Saturday, June 10: London to Chester

The Portsmouth Flyer, Saturday, June 17: London to Portsmouth

The Salisbury Express, Wednesday, June 21: London to Salisbury

The Great Yarmouth Flyer, Saturday, June 24: London to Great Yarmouth

The Flying Scotsman Centenary Weekender, Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4: London to Edinburgh tour

The Waverley , Sunday, July 9: York to Carlisle

The Waverley , Sunday, August 6: York to Carlisle

The Waverley , Sunday, September 10: York to Carlisle