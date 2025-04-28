Gingham will be your next fashion obsession that will be everywhere this summer | New Look

Get ready to update your wardrobe with the new gingham fashion trend.

Gingham's versatility makes it a perfect choice for spring. Its fresh and airy aesthetic aligns perfectly with the season's light and breezy vibe. Whether you're looking for a casual daytime outfit or a more dressed-up ensemble for an evening event, gingham can do it all.

New Look has curated a collection of gingham pieces that will instantly elevate your spring style. From flowy dresses that exude effortless elegance to playful skirts that add a touch of whimsy, their selection has something for everyone.

New Look Green Gingham Smock Dress £35.99 | New Look

The gingham smock dress is a spring staple for chic and sophisticated look. Pair it with sandals for a casual daytime outfit, or dress it up with heels and statement jewellery for a night out.

New Look Green Gingham Print Circle Skirt £27.99 | New Look

A gingham skirt is a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down. Pair it with a simple t-shirt and sneakers for a casual look, or dress it up with a blouse and heels for a more polished ensemble.

New Look Black Gingham Tie Front Short Sleeve Shirt £25.99 | New Look

The gingham top with tie front detail is the perfect way to add a touch of summer to your wardrobe. Pair it with jeans and sandals for a casual look, or dress it up with a skirt and heels for a more formal outfit.

New Look Black Gingham Shirred Midi Dress £35.99 | New Look

This relaxed midi dress features a comfortable shirred bodice and a black and white gingham print, perfect for adding a touch of seasonal style.

New Look Red Gingham Bow Back Midi Dress £33.99 | New Look

Refresh your look with this gingham midi with a cute bow detail. New Look has everything you need to incorporate this must-have print into your spring wardrobe.

