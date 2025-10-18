The Christmas arches make a perfect walkway to your house, or your internal rooms - and they're incredibly cheap right now | Wowcher

Add instant sparkle to your home with pre-lit Christmas tree arches. Single or double options available from £99, indoors or out

Why have a Christmas tree, when you can have a Christmas arch. This modern take on the oh-so-festive domestic adornment creates a dazzling entrance to your home, or your favourite room, and it's already pre-decorated.

There's also a huge saving at the moment. If you're quick, you can pick up a 57% discount by applying for a voucher on Wowcher. It brings the price down from the usual £229.99 to just £99.

The arch has built-in LED lights, so there's no fiddly stringing or tangles — just instant festive sparkle. And it's waterproof, so it can live outside throughout the festive season.

The arches are easy to assemble and disassemble, with all the wiring and lighting already installed | Wowcher

The deal offers the choice of two sizes to suit your space. The single arch measures 2.4m tall by 1.5m wide and features 300 LED lights, while the double arch stretches 2.4m tall by 2.2m wide with 500 LEDs for an even bigger impact.

Assembly is quick and simple, and when the festivities are over, each arch dismantles easily for compact storage, ready to shine again next year.

Whether you’re aiming to welcome guests with a touch of festive magic, make a grand entrance, or simply add merry ambience to your home, these pre-lit Christmas arches deliver instant cheer.

To find out more or to snap up the deal, click here.

