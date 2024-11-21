Shark Black Friday deals: Amazon's big savings of up to £170

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’ve found some big discounts on Shark products in the Amazon Black Friday sales

If you've owned a Shark vacuum before, you'll understand why we're a little bit excited to find the brand's products popping up in the long list of Amazon's Black Friday discounts.

We review a lot of vacuum cleaners, and Shark's technology frequently wins us over with their innovative yet simple designs, build quality, and performance.

For pet owners, for example, Shark's Anti Hair Wrap system is about as good as it gets, and that well-established Lift-Away technology on the flagship upright vacuums makes them incredibly versatile.

At a glance: The Shark deals that Amazon has released so far (updated regularly) Last updated Thursday, November 21 Shark Stratos XL 2.6 Litre Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner - was: £399.99, now: £235.99 - click here for the deal Shark WandVac 1.0 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner - was: £159.99, now: £77.99 - click here for the deal

We've always considered Shark vacuums to be great value for money, but Black Friday always has a habit of throwing up a few surprises.

If you've never owned a Shark vacuum before, but you've always been tempted to give them a try, this is your perfect opportunity.

Here are the deals we've found so far, and keep checking in on this story, because we're expecting more deals to land soon.

Amazon Shark Stratos XL 2.6 Litre Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner - was £399.99 £ 229.99 Amazon Buy now Buy now Shark’s Stratos range is the pinnacle of the brand’s technology, and the prices certainly reflect that. This is a £400 normally, but thanks to Black Friday it’s now £229.99 - that’s a saving of £170. This has Shark’s terrific powered lift-away technology, so it’ll double as a portable vacuum, and it comes with all the other Shark goodies, such as Anti Hair Wrap Plus, and specific pet tools

Amazon Shark WandVac 1.0 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner - was £159.99 £ 79.00 Amazon Buy now Buy now These little wand vacuums are so handy to have around the house, and they’re commonly used in cars, caravans, and other small spaces. This is another big saving, effectively making it half price, and you’ll basically be getting one of the best wand vacuums on the market for peanuts if you catch the deal in time.