Neo dehumidifier price slashed in Debenhams sale | Debenhams

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Debenhams sale has big savings on household favourites including Matteo,Cosi Home, Pro Breeze and Neo dehumidifiers

Savvy shoppers can make huge savings on dehumidifiers among hundreds of Debenhams cut-price deals. With rain and cold weather making drying clothes indoors a must for many, it can lead to damp walls without a dehumidifier.

Now those quick off the mark can get essentials like the Neo Portable Compact Dehumidifier for £29.99 instead of the usual price of £115.99. That’s a whopping 74% off - and a saving of £86.

It’s not the only dehumidifier on offer in the Debenhams sale although it does have one of the biggest savings. See the other deals in the infobox below.

The 1500ml Neo dehumidifier offers the biggest saving and is light enough to move from room to room when battling the worst areas of the home. It also has a removable water tank.

Debenhams describes it as “highly efficient at removing excess moisture from your home or office creating a healthier environment by dehumidifying the air around you”.

Adding: “It’s easy to move and store. You can move the dehumidifier between the bathroom, kitchen, and bedroom to tackle condensation and cleanse the air.

“With every use, you’re creating a healthier home and improving your wellbeing.”