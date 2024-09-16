Buzzards go top after nine-try victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LEIGHTON BUZZARD 59 -14 AYLESTONE ATHLETIC

Leighton Buzzard top Midland County 3 East (South) on points difference following their victory over Leicestershire-based Aylestone Athletic. However, the final score does not reflect the competitive nature of the game and the doughty opposition provided by the visitors. Ultimately Buzzards speed in the backs and ability to take their chances, particularly during a ten-minute four-try burst late in the game, proved decisive.

On a warm afternoon, Aylestone Athletic kicked off downhill in front of a sizeable crowd. Following an excellent 50-22 kick from James Brett , Buzzards gained early possession deep in the visitors’ twenty-two. Felix Fiske made the initial break and the ball was recycled to Ollie Taylor to score. Shortly afterwards, Felix Fiske scored a fine individual try from the halfway line. James Brett converted both tries, including one from the touch line, to give Leighton an 14-0 lead after only eight minutes.

Despite Buzzards excellent start it was clear that this would not be a one-sided contest. The Aylestone pack looked strong and dominated the early scrums providing good ball for their strong running backs. The visitors were unlucky not to have cut the deficit when called back for a forward pass and shortly afterwards were held up over the line. However this was part of a ten minute period of constant pressure on the Buzzard line and almost inevitably the try came, cutting the Buzzard lead to 14-7.

Leighton Buzzard enjoyed a fine win on Saturday.

Midway through the half Felix Fiske, who had a splendid match before coming off injured, scored his second try following a lovely jinking run. Late in the half Harry Nossiter scored the bonus point try in the corner. With James Brett converting both, Buzzards led 28-7 at half time.

Buzzards were now playing down the slope but it was Aylestone who scored first- an interception after only two minutes allowed a clear run to the posts and cutting the lead to 28-14. An unconverted try from Jacob Dove settled a few nerves in the home crowd, frustrated by Leighton’s apparent carelessness with possession.

However in the last twenty minutes of the game as the opposition tired, Buzzards finally managed to spread the ball wide on a regular basis. Midway through the half Jamie West showed speed and side-step to score. Three minutes later, full- back Iestyn Hopkin showed similar skills in adding to the try count. The backs were now showing their speed and handling skills creating further tries for wingers Jamie West and Kian Kelly. James Brett, who had a good day off the kicking tee, converted three of the four try burst to put Buzzards 59-14 ahead. The score could have been increased as a further Kian Kelly effort was ruled out, apparently for a knock-on.

It says a lot for the spirit of the Aylestone team that they scored the last try of the game to leave the final score 59-19.

After a free weekend , Buzzards travel to Deepings in a fortnight