​Great start is maintained with FA Cup win

Paul Reed was pleased to see Leighton make progress in the FA Cup.

​Leighton Town’s impressive start to the season continued on Saturday as they ran out 3-1 winners at home to Biggleswade United in the FA Cup preliminary round.

​The Reds have been in excellent form since the competitive season got under way, with two 4-1 wins in the league as well as their progress through two rounds of the FA Cup so far.

Saturday’s success came against a side who play a level below Leighton but who had also enjoyed an unbeaten start to the campaign prior to the weekend.

And it sets up a first qualifying round tie at Brentwood Town, to take place over the weekend of August 30/31.

Saturday’s game saw Leighton start well and they went in front after 11 minutes when Pap Lamin Jawara created space for himself just outside the penalty area and curled a fine effort into the corner of the net.

They got their second goal when a cross wasn’t cleared effectively by the Biggleswade defence and the ball fell to Kyal Williams who slotted home.

Biggleswade pulled a goal back right on half-time, but the game was wrapped by Sydney Ibie’s strike with 20 minutes to go, although the hosts also saw their two centre-halves, Lee Thorpe and Daniel Tagoe, taken off injured.

Leighton boss Paul Reed told the club’s media after the game: “The two injuries take the sting out of the win a little, but we’ve a great physio team and we’ll keep an eye on how the players are over the next few days.

"Both sides played some good football in the first-half and the difference really was just the goals – Biggleswade had some good moments too although I was disappointed with the nature of how we conceded as it gave them a boost going into half-time.

"But we’ve got great quality at the top end of the pitch and 11 goals in three games is really pleasing, although without wishing to sound spoilt I like clean sheets so hopefully there is one round the corner!"

Attention turns to the FA Trophy this weekend as Leighton host Gorleston in the first qualifying round.

On Bank Holiday Monday, Leighton will then host MK Irish, who were promoted as champions from the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division last season.

Reed added: “With it being a double-header we’ve got to utilise the squad and manage the loads accordingly in training.”