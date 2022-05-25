Leighton & District Sunday Football League season's round-up

St Josephs captain Sean Bishop receives the Leighton League Premier Cup from league chairman Dave Snaith

The Leighton & District Sunday League, under Chairman Dave Snaith and his fellow Committee members, have been celebrating their Golden Jubilee year, half a century since the inaugural season.

The League Executive Committee have rewarded long-standing treasurer and present Vice President Terry Turrell with a special glazed trophy in thanks for his 50 years of Service.

Terry has been with the League since its inauguration in 1972.

Diana Molnar of ‘Stand With Ukraine’, Executive member Neil Hurren, chairman Dave Snaith

The League have announced that they will be sponsored in the 2022-3 season by Voltra Sports in an exciting new development with mutual benefit for local football and promotion of the sports orientated company.

Voltra footballs will be used throughout the league competitions.

Next season, the Premier League will be sponsored by Saltire Trading, and Division 4 by Macca Repairs.

Following the difficulties caused by Covid in recent years, 2022 has seen a full programme of cup and league competitions and the introduction of new competitions to provide an extended season for early finishers.

Premier Cup officials Chris Parperi, Chaloun Tan, Antonio Santanisario, Mario Stekatovic

The roll of honour for this special year is:

Premier division winners: Club Lewsey

Division 1 winners: FC Victoria

Division 2 winners: Beecroft Community Centre

St Joseph’s celebrate their close 2-1 Premier Cup win over league champions Club Lewsey, for whom Jordan Mongay was Man of the Match

Division 3 winners: Kingsland Wandereres

Division 4 winners: Beecroft Community Centre Reserves

The flagship Jack Jones Cup final was played at Leighton Town on Sunday, May 15 between Club Lewsey and Brim and Crown.

The Premier Cup, also played at Leighton Town’s Bell Close ground, saw St Josephs the winners 2-1, over runners up Club Lewsey.

Division 1 cup winners FC Victoria runners up Caddington Youth Development (3-1)

Division 2 Cup winners Southcott Village Residents Association runners up Beecroft (3-1)

Division 3 Cup winners Kingsland Wanderers Runners Up Luton Phoenix (5-2)

Division 4 cup winners Beecroft Community Centre Reserves runners up Dunstable Cricket Club ( 0-0 penalties)

Sid Clear Memorial Cup winners FC Victoria runners up FC Highwood (7-0)

Terry Turrell Cup winners YP Community

Other milestones included the success of St Josephs and AFC Sundon Park Social in Bedfordshire County FA Sunday competitions. Club Lewsey reached the quarter final of the National Sunday Cup