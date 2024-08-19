​Leighton knocked out of the FA Cup

Leighton get a shot in during Saturday's game with Waltham Abbey. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Leighton Town’s hopes of an FA Cup run are over after they were knocked out by visitors Waltham Abbey on Saturday.

​Abbey play in the same division as the Reds but ran out 3-2 winners at the Freed Veneers Community Stadium to progress to the first qualifying round.

It took just five minutes for Abbey to take the lead, Aaron Eyoma putting them in front to give the home side plenty of work to do early on.

Sam King saw a shot well saved soon afterwards for Leighton, while Louie Barratt also went close but saw his effort go over the bar.

Barratt and Seb Simpson saw further efforts go begging as Abbey held on to their slender lead at the break.

The visitors then doubled their lead seven minutes into the second-half through Tami Ogunnowo, before King was again denied by a good save from Abbey’s goalkeeper.

But King did finally get his goal on 67 minutes when he beat his man and fired low into the net.

Five minutes later, Leighton were level as Jake Watkinson’s shot was parried by the goalkeeper but Lynton Goss was on hand to get to the ball first, spin and score against his former club.

However, on 78 minutes, Waltham Abbey would get what would prove to be the winner through debutant Olly Miles who had come on as a half-time substitute.

Simpson saw another header go close and Abbey’s keeper was on hand to make another fine save from close range late on, as Leighton ultimately failed to get the equaliser.

Leighton turn their attention back to the league on Saturday as they travel to take on Flackwell Heath, who have so far won all three of their SPL Premier Central league games.

On Bank Holiday Monday, Leighton will then host Enfield, who have won one and drawn one of their opening two games. Kick-off is 3pm.

*Leighton’s league season began last Tuesday with a 1-1 draw at home to Biggleswade FC.

The Reds opened the scoring on 16 minutes through Lynton Goss, but George Munday levelled things up in the second-half to ensure the spoils were shared.