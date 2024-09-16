Leighton still seek a first victory after Barton defeat

Action from Leighton's game at Barton Rovers on Saturday. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Leighton Town let a first-half lead slip as they ultimately fell to a 3-2 defeat at Barton Town on Saturday.

​It leaves Gary Flinn’s men still without a win in the SPL Division One Central, with just two draws to their name so far.

Things got off to a great start at Barton as Leighton went in front on 16 minutes, Louie Barratt beating his man down the right before cutting inside and shooting low into the corner of the net.

But Barton then scored three goals in nine minutes to turn the game on its head.

First John Shamalo levelled things up, before a stunning goal from Markel Cousins put Barton in front on the half-hour mark.

Cousins then scored with another fine strike four minutes later and Leighton suddenly had serious work to do.

The second-half began well for Leighton and Ben Ford reduced the arrears on 49 minutes with a fine free-kick into the top corner of the net.

Charlie Pattison went close to a leveller with a shot that was inches wide, then new signing Edwin Daffern, who has come in on loan from Boston United having previously been in the academy at MK Dons, saw his shot tipped over the bar by Rovers’ keeper.

Jack Sayell was next to go close with a shot that went just wide, but despite lots of late pressure and six minutes of added time, Leighton couldn’t find the equaliser and Barton took the three points.

Leighton are back in action on Friday night when they go to Real Bedford in the FA Trophy for a 7.45pm kick-off.

That match will be played to a finish with penalties deciding the winner if the scores are level after 90 minutes.

Leighton will then have another clear midweek before welcoming Beaconsfield Town on September 28, that followed by a return trip to Real Bedford four days later, this time in the league.