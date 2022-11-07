Leighton Town boss Lee Bircham commits to club despite offer from higher level
Leighton Town boss Lee Bircham has said he is keen to stay with the club despite an offer to manage a side two levels higher.
Bircham’s side moved up to third in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division on Saturday with a dominant showing to beat Colney Heath 5-0, Leon Lobjoit scoring a hat-trick to take his tally to 25 goals for the season in all competitions.
And speaking after the game, Bircham emphasised his desire to stay with the club.
He said: “It’s very flattering and good for the ego and all that but as much as your football brain would say it’s a good decision to make, it’s just not the right time.
"I’ve got a lot of respect for John McLaughlin [Chairman] and Sean Downey [Director of Football] and I’ve had to ask for assurances that it is a long-term plan at this football club and they’ve given it to me.
"I’m happy to commit. Financially it was a very good offer and for your ego it must mean you’re doing a good job if you’re getting offers from other clubs, but there’s also a bigger part to play now I’ve asked a lot of lads to come and play at this level for me.
"It would be totally wrong if I was one who went at the first chance of asking, so we’re all happy and committed to this football club.”
Bircham was delighted with the display on Saturday.
He said: “I’m delighted with the result in the end and with how we played. We left it late in that we missed a number of chances to put the game to bed, but we can be proud because the back four had to defend too and it was good at times and a good confidence booster as well.”
Town took the lead through Lobjoit who headed home on 17 minutes , but only had a one-goal lead at the break.
The second finally came through Lobjoit on 68 minutes after the keeper had spilled a cross, then he fired home following a counter-attack on 78.
Sub James Towell thundered home the fourth with a great effort into the top corner.
Then Archie McClelland was on hand on 89 minutes to make it five as he pounced on the keeper’s parry.
Now, focus shifts to Tuesday night when 14th-placed Harpenden Town visit Bell Close, before Leighton go to Arlesey Town on Saturday.