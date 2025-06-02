​Leighton Town reveal friendly dates

Leighton Town will be back in action on July 12.

​Leighton Town have confirmed their pre-season friendly line-up as they prepare for the new campaign in the Southern Premier League Division One Central.

Paul Reed’s men enjoyed a strong second half to last season, with a terrific run of form leaving them in with a shout of a play-off place late in the campaign before they fell just short in the final standings.

But the momentum gained from that run will no doubt leave Reed optimistic that his side can mount a more sustained challenge in 2025/26, particularly given this summer will be the first time the manager will have been able to plan a pre-season with the Reds given he wasn’t appointed until November last year.

And when it comes to friendly tests, there is a good selection of matches for fans to enjoy.

The games will begin on Saturday, July 12 (3pm) with a trip to Dunstable Town, who play a level below Leighton in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division and who recorded an 11th place finish in 2024/25.

That will then be followed by a home game against Wellingborough Town on Tuesday, July 15 (7.45pm), who are a fellow step four side plying their trade in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands, finishing eighth last season.

The Reds will then be at home again four days later when an MK Dons XI will make the trip to the Freed Veneers Stadium for a 3pm kick-off on July 19.

Leighton will then be on the road once more on Tuesday, July 22 (7.45pm) when they will travel to Kempston Rovers, another side who play in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division and who finished 16th last season.

The friendly campaign will then end with a home game against Harrow Borough on Saturday, July 26 at 3pm.

Borough play at the same level as Leighton, in the Isthmian League South Central, and finished 14th last season.

The new league season will then start a week later on Saturday, August 2.

