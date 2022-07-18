Leighton Town to start season with home game as boss hails friendly win

Leighton Town will be looking to add more silverware to the cabinet this season. Photo: Simon Gill.

The season kicks off with a midweek fixture, with Stotfold arriving on Tuesday, August 2 at 7.45pm

That will be followed by an FA Cup extra preliminary round game at home to Baldock Town four days later, before London Colney host the Reds on Saturday, August 13.

Another notable dates include a festive fixture at home to Ardley United on Tuesday, December 27, while a trip to Risborough Rangers will be the opening game of 2023 on Monday, January 2.

The season will close with an away game at Leverstock Green on April 22.

The full fixture list can be found HERE.

Meanwhile, boss Lee Bircham was delighted with his players after they overcame Hayes & Yeading 2-0 in Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Bell Close thanks to goals from Archie McClelland and Ayo Akinbobola.

Bircham told the club’s official website: “It was really good. But it’s only pre-season, it’s as much minutes for us as it is for Hayes.

"We changed the shape from Tuesday night, probably in respect of the opposition as well – we knew the quality they’ve got.

"It was important for us that we had Ethan (Flanagan) and Pys (Pyman) back for the formation we wanted to play. It worked well, we got goals at good times.

"The boys looked fit, which is probably the most important bit for me.”