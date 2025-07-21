MK Dons are held in friendly as Leighton Town fixtures confirmed

Paul Reed's men will host Ware on the opening day of the league season.

​Leighton Town continued their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to an MK Dons XI on Saturday.

​It’s now just over two weeks until the Reds get their competitive season under way in the FA Cup and Paul Reed’s men have been putting in the hard yards in preparation.

Leighton took the lead after 34 minutes in Saturday’s game as Godlove Oppong produced a neat finish from just inside the penalty area.

That’s how it remained at the break but MK Dons then got level 12 minutes into the second-half with a goal that would ultimately mean a share of the spoils in front of a crowd of 407 people at the Freed Veneers Community Stadium.

Leighton then visited Kempston Rovers on Tuesday night, after this week’s Observer went to press.

This weekend, Leighton play their penultimate friendly of the summer with a home game against Isthmian League South Central side Harrow Borough.

That will then be followed by the visit of a Luton Town XI three days later.

Meanwhile, Leighton have had their fixtures confirmed for the 2025/26 season.

First up will be an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie at home to Benfleet on Saturday, August 2, before they get the SPL Division One Central campaign under way with a home game against Ware on Saturday, August 9.

Three days later they will hit the road for the first time with a trip to Thame United.

Should Leighton have progressed in the FA Cup they will then host either Biggleswade United or Newport Pagnell Town in the preliminary round on August 16.

The FA Trophy preliminary round then sees Leighton host Norfolk side Gorleston on August 23, before a home game with MK Irish on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25, meaning five of Leighton’s first six games of the season in all competitions could be at home.

With no Boxing Day fixture, Leighton will instead go to MK Irish on December 27, with the first game of 2026 being on Saturday, January 3 at home to Barton Rovers.

The Reds will end the campaign at home to London Lions on Saturday, April 25.