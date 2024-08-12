​Reds set to get season started

Gary Flinn's men host Biggleswade FC on Tuesday.

​Leighton Town were due to get their Southern Premier League Division One Central campaign under way on Tuesday night.

They took on Biggleswade FC at the Freed Veneers Community Stadium after this week’s Observer had gone to press, having had a free weekend whilst others in the division got under way on Saturday.

Indeed, Tuesday’s opponents Biggleswade fell to a 3-0 defeat at ‘home’ to Aylesbury United – a match played at Barton Rovers due to FC’s landlords Bedford Town still having a new 3G pitch installed.

Following Tuesday’s league game, Leighton will then continue their FA Cup journey by hosting Waltham Abbey on Saturday in the preliminary round.

Any necessary replay would take place at Waltham Abbey during the following week.

Gary Flinn’s men will then go to Flackwell Heath on Saturday, August 24.​