Thrilling league win - now it's FA Cup time for Leighton Town

Celebrations as Leighton Town win 3-2 from 2-0 down against New Salamis PICTURES BY ANDREW PARKER

Leighton Town showed great character fighting back to win 3-2 after being 2-0 down at half -time against league newcomers New Salamis on Saturday.

Now attentions turn to this weekend’s FA Cup trip to Step 4 side Brentwood Town FC in Essex.

Town beat FC Clacton in their opening game to set up this preliminary round tie.

After the excitement of their league win, Leighton Town head to Brentwood for their FA Cup preliminary round game on Saturday

Leighton’s Spartan South Midlands Premier Division victory in north London keeps them unbeaten in the table, following their 1-1 draw with Risborough Rangers on the first night of the season.

Danny Webb’s goal began Leighton’s comeback against New Salamis with James Towell scoring the equaliser, making it a tense finish from 2-2 at Coles Park.

The winner came just three minutes from time thanks to Alfie Osborne.

A delighted joint manager Joe Sweeney explained: “Substitutions and a change in formations on the pitch helped us turn the game around on a tricky 3g artificial playing surface.

Excitement as Leighton Town complete their comeback with a goal against New Salamis

“It’s a very important three points for the team and the club, so we’ve started the season well.

“Our first three games have seen a draw and two wins, which leads us nicely into this Saturday’s FA Cup game away at Brentwood.”

Following this week’s cup exploits, Leighton Town will return to league action over the Bank Holiday weekend, with Baldock Town the visitors to Bell Close on Saturday, August 28 and Ardley United then welcoming Town on Tuesday 31st.