Good 'senior moment' for Leighton Buzzard trophy winner

Immediate past captain Simon Rossiter with Club Seniors knock-out winner Steve Richardson

Leighton Buzzard golfer Steve Richardson had a ‘senior moment’ of a pleasant kind when he won the Seniors knock-out Trophy, writes Stuart Oliver.

Steve, pictured receiving the trophy from Immediate Past Captain Simon Rossiter, beat Simon’s successor Graham Freer in the semi-final before toppling Stuart Goodwin in the final at the Plantation Road club.

George Wooster won Leighton Juniors’ stableford with a 39 point haul, four shots clear of runner-up and Junior Captain George Stephenson, with Max Brunker third with 34 points.

Mark Sandham and Jack Jones and Ray Stewart and George Elford are the latest qualifiers for Leighton’s Captains’ Cup final next month.

Mark and Jack won the Saturday competition with 45 points, two clear of runners-up Neil Lamming and Simon Thornton, while Ray and George qualified in the Sunday competition, beating Justin Moss and Lewis Greene on countback with 23 of their 46 points carded on the last nine holes.

Michelle Plummer won Leighton Ladies five clubs and a putter competition with a 37 point clear of former Captain Val Brown.

Christine Robinson took third place with 35 points, with Rosalind Miles Angela Samuels heading a chasing pack with 33 points.