Teams tie for top spot in close Leighton Buzzard Golf Club competitions

David Roberts being presented with Leighton Buzzard’s Wallis Cup by Club Captain Simon Rossiter

PICTURE: Covid lockdown restrictions prevented former Rolls Royce boss David Roberts being presented with Leighton Buzzard’s Wallis Cup he won last November. But now grandad Dave, who became a financial advisor after 20 years with the world-renowned car company, has his hands on the silverware after being presented with the trophy by Club Captain Simon Rossiter. David, a former Captain of the Senior Section at the Leighton club and a current Director, beat 128 other club entrants for the trophy with Simon Rose runner-up.

The winners of two competitions at Leighton Buzzard’s Plantation Road golf club have had to be decided by the shots they took to complete the last few holes of their rounds, writes Stuart Oliver.

Husband and wife teams Lee and Niki Clark and Andy and Jane Tizzard both finished with nett 69s in the club Faulkner Family foursomes, with Lee and Niki taking top spot for their better score over the last nine holes.

Alex and Mark Sandham were third with a nett 72, a shot less than David and Chris Hawkins who beat Mark and Kate Knight on countback a shot clear of Edward and George Stephenson.

And seasoned campaigner Peter Brennan won the August club stableford with 42 points, thanks to a better back nine score than that carded by Colin Jeffery after both finished with 42 points.

Paul Bishop was third with 41 points, with Mark Leng taking fourth place on countback over Ian Down after both finished with 40 points.

Howard Allen, David Nero, Neil Jarvis, Alex Gowan, Tim Dawson and Geoffrey Nunn headed a chasing pack with 39 points.

Leighton Buzzard Seniors beat Chiltern Forest 4-2 with two matches halved.

Roy Virgee and Derek Browning, David Bishop and Keith Griffiths, Derek Read and Steve Shepherd and Andy Mcdonald and Danny Nairne carded wins for Leighton with Paul Johnson and David Sweetnam and Ken Wilson and Peter Myrants tieing their matches.

Early wins by skipper Denis Leitch and Robbie John, Peter Myrants and Paul Johnson and Graham Pellow and David Newby gave Leighton a halfway 3-1 lead in their match against Beds & County, but with the last four pairs all losing their games, Leighton went down 5-3.

Leighton couple Robin and Carmen White-Lawes won the Belts & Braces three-day competition at St Pierre, Chepstow with 140 points, with Steve and Patti Marriott runners-up with 123 points, two points clear of third-placed Derek and Maggie Shaw.

Colin Aitken was in tip-top form for Leighton’s Sandhouse Society match at West Herts, carding 43 points on the 6,443 yard course.

John Smith was runner-up with 39 points, beating Jon Dymock, Keith Edmund and Adrian Stephenson on countback.

Roy Hart, who was President of Leighton Buzzard Golf Club in 1994-5 and Club Captain in 2001, has died.