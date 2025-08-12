Join the brand new Dunstable Thursday 6-a-side Football League

By Louis Nico
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 15:16 BST
Sign up today!

Football is back in Dunstable with a brand new Thursday night 6-a-side league at Houstone School, run by Leisure Leagues — the world’s largest provider of small-sided football.

This is a fun, friendly, and competitive league for adults of all abilities. Whether you have a full squad ready to go or you’re an individual looking to join a team, we’ll get you playing straight away.

  • When: Every Thursday evening
  • Where: Houstone School, Dunstable (3G pitches)
  • Who can join: Players aged 16+ (teams or individuals welcome)
  • Extras: FA-qualified referees, weekly fixtures, league tables, and Veo camera match recordings uploaded online
TEAM CELEBRATINGplaceholder image
Get active, meet new people, and enjoy the buzz of small-sided football in a great atmosphere.

How to join: Sign up now at: https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/houstone-school/dunstable-thursday

Spaces are limited — secure your place today!

