Leighton Buzzard Bowls club celebrate success

Bowls Club Winners 2024

It was winners all round for the Leighton Buzzard Bowls club when everyone gathered to recognise the achievements of its members.

Throughout the summer season, members have enjoyed friendly competitions with many other clubs both at home and away meeting lots of new people and spending some fun time playing this outdoor sport.

Within the club there has also been plenty of friendly rivalry and the occasional unexpected wins both in singles matches and in pairs matches.

This years winners included, Stuart Espie, Men’s Championship, Men’s Handicap and Invitation Pairs with Cayra Goodyear, Kate Sawyer – Ladies’ Championship and Australian Pairs with Gary Tiffen, Mark Debreck won the Thompkins Trophy, Gary Tiffen the Benevolent Trophy and also the Drawn Pairs with Cayra Goodyear, Jan Starnes won the Ladies Handicap and Bob Edwards the Two Wood Competition.

During the winter months the club enjoys indoor carpet bowls and short mat bowls so always playing, and also many social events including quiz nights, bingo, games and social evenings.

The photo shows Jan Starnes, Cayra Goodyear, Gary Tiffen and Bob Edwards proudly receiving their trophies.