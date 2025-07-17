Leighton Woodside Under 16 Lionesses become Luton Town Under 18 Ladies FC

Luton Town Ladies Football Club

Leighton Woodside Under 16 Lionesses FC have enjoyed a very successful 2024-25 season, winning their league and recently winning two tournaments.

For the 2025–26 season, they will now play as the Luton Town Ladies under-18 team in the Bedfordshire Ladies League.

George Petch, the Woodside under-16 coach, has recently secured a role in the Luton Town Ladies FC Development team and developed an opportunity for the move, and after discussions with the players, parents/guardians, it was agreed to take the existing Lionesses team and form a new Luton Town Under-18 Ladies’ Team.

Moving over to Luton Town offers the players a pathway to semi-professional football for those who want to take that journey. Luton Town Under 18 Ladies Team will still train in Leighton Buzzard but play their home matches in Luton.

We would like to add our special thanks to Leighton Woodside for their commitment and support for the girls.