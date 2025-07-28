Christine secures Ladies honours at Leighton

(L-R) Handicap winner Maggie Shaw, ladies captain Stephanie Howlett and ladies club champion Christine Robinson.

​After twice being pipped for the Ladies championship at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club, Christine Robinson has turned the tables on her victor by a six-shot margin.

​Christine joined the Plantation Road club when the Mentmore Club, of which she was a member, ceased operating ten years ago.

And though she has featured in Leighton club competitions since, the major prize has evaded her, losing twice to club colleague Ros Miles.

That was until last week when Woburn Sands-based Christine carded an 85 for her opening round, adding a second round 84 for a 169 finish to beat runner-up Ros by two shots.

Olivia Campbell finished third with 175, with ladies captain Stephanie Howlett fourth on 189.

The club handicap championship was won by Maggie Shaw in a three-way tie with Carolyn Chamberlain and Avril Simpson, all finishing on a score of 149, with Josie Sheridan, Ann Tilbury and Christine Bateman in hot pursuit.

The ladies nine-hole competition was won by Barbara Deacon with 22 points, two clear of Angela Blackhall, with Jane Parry finishing in third place with 18 points.

FOOTBALL

Leighton Town get their competitive season under way this weekend as they welcome Benfleet in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Paul Reed’s men ended their pre-season campaign with a home game against a Luton Town XI on Tuesday, after this week’s Observer had gone to press.

On Saturday, Leighton had beaten Harrow Borough 2-1 at the Freed Veneers Community Stadium, Sydney Ibie and Jack Sayell scoring the goals.

The Southern Premier League Division One Central season begins on Saturday, August 9 with a home game against Ware.