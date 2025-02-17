FEATURE: Leighton Buzzard's MMA star Sam 'Urai' Creasey all set for title defence at Oktagon 67

Sam Creasey is set to defend his flyweight title in the Czech Republic this weekend.

​Leighton Buzzard flyweight Sam ‘Urai’ Creasey is set to defend his 125kg title at Oktagon 67 this weekend – and says that he feels as good as ever as he continues to star in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Creasey, who turns 37-years-old this week, comes up against Beno Adamia at the Werk Arena in Trnek, Czech Republic on Saturday, looking to defend the title he won last year against Welshman Aaron Aby.

That was Creasey’s first fight under the Oktagon banner, having been part of the Cage Warriors Fighting Championship for several years prior, and when speaking to the Observer before heading out to the Czech Republic, the Leighton fighter says it’s been a move he believes was the right one to make.

He said: “I felt I’d done all I could with CW, including winning world titles, but it felt like the right time to switch.

"My brother is there too and in the same weight class, which could have caused a potential issue at some point, but also the current champion had beaten me twice so to sell myself as an opponent to him again was going to be a challenge, as well as hard to promote.

“I knew Oktagon were coming to the UK and there was a flyweight title up for grabs with no opponent confirmed, so I jumped at the chance.

"Some things have been similar – I know what happens on the week of a fight and what I need to do in promotions, but there are differences in terms of the production values Oktagon have and there’s a change in dynamics in terms of who is in charge and the numbers of backroom staff etc.

"The competition is different and the promotions are run in a different way, plus it’s much bigger across Europe and boasted two of the top five MMA audiences in the world, including in front of 65,000 at one event.

"They’ve tried to make their way in the UK but the scene is very different and they don’t seem to generate the same level of interest as in Germany, France and Eastern Europe, but whilst it would be good to improve things here, I actually like fighting in the big stadiums that sell out every time, and Oktagon put on a massive spectacle with high entertainment value for the fans.”

Creasey has come a long way since first being introduced, somewhat reluctantly, to an MMA gym at the age of 20 by his brother.

He said: “I started out playing rugby and when my brother first took me to a local MMA gym wasn’t that interested.

"But he badgered me to keep going and eventually, six months later, I ended up competing.

"It was almost by mistake and I didn’t know what I was signing up for, and I proceeded to lose in the first round.

"But rather than put me off, it gave me the bug as I don’t like losing, and I’ve not been out of the gym since.

"At first, training was hard – I had no coach and it was just a few guys in a gym the size of a small basement, making it up as we went along, but I’d found that competitive edge and it set a light off inside me, and also ensure I’d never go under-prepared again.

"I’d train eight hours a day when I could, and eventually I’d start winning more fights.

"That’s helped create the message I give to fighters I coach now. You have to fall in love with the sport first, then compete, not the other way round. If you rush into it and are too eager to get in a cage, and then you lose, there’s a good chance you won’t do it again.”

​As for what the future may hold, Creasey, who has a wife and young daughter, is realistic given his age but also remains open to further challenges should they come along.

He said: “I never like to look too far ahead. It would be good to have a few more fights this year and of course my eyes are always on the UFC [Ultimate Fighting Championship] – if they come calling, I’m available and ready.

"Being in the UK may help when it comes to the UFC, but they have a model to sign on new guys and it’s hard to get in without getting on one of the feeder shows they have now.

"I believe it can but I’m always honest and I’m well aware that at some point I might be slowing down. But I’m still in the gym every day and outmanoeuvring all the young guys and also beating younger guys. I’m always told I’m the veteran up against the prospect and yet I beat them.

"At some point it’ll change and time will catch up but this is a story and I’m still writing it in the present as things stand, before one day it’ll become past tense.

"I look after my body and don’t do anything neglectful. But I’m always looking for the next challenge and it’s why I’ve stayed fresh.”

Creasey says he hopes to open his own gym locally when he retires from competing, something which has been an aim of his for many years.

He added: “I’d love to work with kids who are maybe in trouble at school and need another avenue to express themselves, and to take kids off the street in the evening when there are no youth clubs available.

"There’s not often a lot to do around here that doesn’t cost money and I see it in Luton where I teach now as well – the rewarding thing is to have seen kids I’ve coached then go on to be men who teach in schools and give their own advice.”