*It took 40 holes to determine the winner of Leighton’s Junior championship after defending champion and junior Captain George Stephenson and club colleague Theo Aurora completed their two rounds having each played 163 shots.

They were still tied after the the obligatory three extra holes, with Theo claiming the title by potting out for five on his fourth visit to the 18th green.

Seventeen-year-old Theo only joined the club two years ago, with his father Pardeep, and now plays off a handicap of 10.3.

Alexander Olleson carded the lowest nett score to win the Handicap trophy, beating Charles Baines. The nine-hole winner was Joshua Thorne with Sam Harris runner-up.

*Rosalind Miles won the Leighton Ladies championship for a third time since joining three years ago. She completed her two rounds in 174 to beat Christine Robinson by four shots, with Judy Ammon third with 180.

The Ladies Handicap Cup for the best nett score was won by Stephanie Howlett, her first major trophy since joining the Leighton club six years ago. Stephanie finished with a nett 147, three shots clear of Gill McDougall who pipped champion Rosalind on countback after both finished with nett 150.

Christine Giles won the nine-hole competition on countback from Barbara Deacon, with Pauline Bell third.

* A five-point putt on the last hole earned Kevin O’Donoghue Leighton’s Past Captain’s trophy. It boosted his total score to 37 points, and as 22 of them were carded on the last nine holes, it earned him victory over Simon Rossiter on countback. It was the fourth time Kevin has won the trophy.

*Leighton Seniors had a 6-1 inter-club match win over Silverstone, with victories by Paul Bishop and Robbie John, David Miles and Derek Browning, Richard Lancaster and Duncan Smith, David Roberts and Graham Avery, Keith Griffiths and Roy Virgee, and John Clavey and Mike Manning, with Harry Adam and David Newby halving their match.