Freer claims Leighton Buzzard Golf Club's Seniors title

Senior Section skipper Andy Mcdonald (centre) with Ian Mann trophy winner Graham Freer (left) and John Tarbox, (right), the Peter Myrants Trophy champion for the lowest nett score.

Graham only qualified for the competition two years ago when he reached the age of 55, and narrowly lost at his first attempt at the Senior Section championships a year ago.

Half way through his year as captain of the Plantation Road club, seven-handicap golfer Graham carded an impressive gross 76 to win the coveted Ian Mann trophy, three shots clear of triple former champion David Banwell, with Richard Samuels and Neil Laming heading a chasing pack with gross scores of 81.

When it came to nett scores, competition organisers had to review scores carded by several players before determining the winner of the Peter Myrants Trophy, presented to the golfer with the lowest nett score.

After a double recount with Seniors’ captain Andy McDonald and colleagues, the trophy was presented to John Tarbox. No stranger to winning club and county honours and now playing off a handicap of 14, John finished ninth in the gross competition, his handicap reducing his nett score to 69 – the same as Freer.

His score over the last nine holes gave him the edge over his club captain. Paul Ahmet finished third, a shot clear of Danny Nairn, Neil Laming and Stephen Maddison.

Danny’s nett 71 was the best score of the day for players aged 70 or over, while the 43 shots Peter Burgoyne took to complete his nine holes was the lowest in the Over 80s section, both winning trophies donated by club colleague Tom Davis. David Nero took just 25 putts to complete his 18-hole round with a gross 93 to win the Geoff Tweed trophy.

*Sandra Bellis won Leighton Ladies monthly stableford with 39 points, a shot clear of Michelle Payne and Elaine Powell, with Sue Preston carding 37 points, one clear of Lila Garrod. Judy Ammon won the nine hole competition, beating Barbara Healy on countback, three clear of Pauline Bell, Janice Hintner and Cicely Goldsmith.

*Michelle Plummer won the Ladies July stableford with 39 points, two clear of Vice captain Oonagh Russell, with Farida Cerosio third with 36 points, a shot clear of Jill Pniewski. The nine-hole competition was won on countback by Barbara Deacom after a three-way tie with Cicely Goldsmith and Margaret Browning, who all carded 17 points.