Leighton Buzzard Tennis Club honour groundsman's 31 years of service
Presentation to Pete Dawson as members thank him for all his hard work and dedication
Leighton Buzzard Tennis Club held a presentation evening for Pete Dawson who had recently retired as groundsman for the Tennis Club after 31 years of service.
The evening, last Friday, was attended by members of the tennis club committee and also tennis players past and present. Also in attendance were members of Leighton Buzzard Cricket Club.
Pete has, over the years, become a popular and well known figure in tennis and cricket circles within the town. He played cricket for a number of years and subsequently looked after the bar in the clubhouse, also for a good number of years.
Bob Kempster, Chairman of Leighton Buzzard Tennis club, praised Pete for his dedication and hard work over the years. He went on to present him with a cheque from the tennis club.
During the evening Pete was able to catch up with many friends, old cricket and tennis friends and notably Alan Mayes, who was Tennis Club Chairman in the 1980s and is pictured with the present chairman and Pete after the cheque presentation.