Leighton Buzzard Tennis Club honour groundsman's 31 years of service

Groundsman Pete Dawson (centre) with Bob Kempster and Alan Mayes

Leighton Buzzard Tennis Club held a presentation evening for Pete Dawson who had recently retired as groundsman for the Tennis Club after 31 years of service.

The evening, last Friday, was attended by members of the tennis club committee and also tennis players past and present. Also in attendance were members of Leighton Buzzard Cricket Club.

Pete has, over the years, become a popular and well known figure in tennis and cricket circles within the town. He played cricket for a number of years and subsequently looked after the bar in the clubhouse, also for a good number of years.

Groundsman Pete Dawson (right) receives his cheque from club chairman Bob Kempster

Bob Kempster, Chairman of Leighton Buzzard Tennis club, praised Pete for his dedication and hard work over the years. He went on to present him with a cheque from the tennis club.