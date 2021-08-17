Rushmere Parkrun returns with 164 runners enjoying the 5k race

Runners back at the Rushmere Parkrun on Saturday

Rushmere Parkrun made a welcome return on Saturday with 164 runners enjoying the 5k woodland course.

First home in a new personal best time of 17:46 was Redway Runners’ Jamie Farmer (VM35-39).

Following him were three newcomers to the Rushmere event, Jake Williamson (SM 20-24) in 18:09, Richard Passey (VM40-44) of Hitchin Running Club in 19:38 and Michael Cave (SM30-34) clocking 19:45.

First junior, in an impressive 11th place, was Leighton Buzzard AC’s James Parker (JM10) in a new PB of 22:30. Second junior was Henry Elding (JM11-14) in a PB of 25:13 for 34th overall.

Abi Gooch (VW40-44) of Redway Runners was first female in 23:50 for 20th overall, with Tessa Griffiths (SW 25-29) next in 30th with 24:47 and third female in 39th was Kat Daniels (SW 30-34) setting 25:47 in her Rushmere debut,

Completing the top ten placings overall were: 5 Sam Tonge (SM25-29) 20:04. 6 Richard Wood (VM40-44) 20:26. 7 Matthew Brooks (VM50-54) Leighton Buzzard AC 20:35. 8 Jim Buttleman (VM55-59)Leighton Fun Runners 21:14. 9 Justin Wetters (VM50-54) Buckingham & Stowe RC 21:27. 10 William Ellis (SM25-29) 21:32.