Try bowls at Leighton Buzzard Club's open day

Leighton Buzzard Bowls Club President Christine Edwards opens the green for the new season

The season started with the opening of the club green on Saturday, April 23 by President Christine Edwards.

The day was a fun day for the players, warming up for the season ahead.

The first real game was on Saturday, April 30, the traditional opening game, at home against Olney.

After a slow start, Leighton came out on top winning 53 to 44. Top rink for Leighton being Pat Geddes, Ian Tasker and Bob Edwards.

Pat is a fairly new member along with her partner Dave playing as well. Dave Ling, a very new member played his first game for Leighton.

Last Sunday Leighton travelled to Hemel Hempstead, but the game did not go Leighton’s way.

Struggling to find the form of the previous day, Hemel ran out the clear winners, with a scoreline of 32 to 64.

With the season under way, Leighton is looking to the future and welcoming new members.