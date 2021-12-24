Chrlstmas theme for Buzzard Ladies' game of touch rugby

Buzzards Ladies looking very festive at their final game before Christmas

Leighton Buzzard ladies (pictured) finished the year with a Christmas theme to their game of touch rugby. There were no losers only winners, with laughter all round.

If your new year resolutions include trying something new, that is social, fun and getting fit, then contact [email protected] to find out more about playing touch or contact rugby.

Ladies and girls touch rugby and training is every Tuesday at 7pm and on Sunday mornings.

Men’s first XV rugby returns to Wright’s Meadow on Saturday, January 8 with the team taking on Chingford in London 1 (North) following the postponement of their final game of 2021 due to covid issues.

Buzzards’ second XV will be away to Sharnbrook & Colworth, also in a league game.