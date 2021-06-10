Leighton Buzzard RFC feel privileged to have been part of town's successful Covid vaccination programme

Buzzards celebrating their cup win in their last game before lockdown in March 2020 (Picture by Steve Draper)

Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club are looking forward to the new season.

All age groups have enjoyed being back in training since the pandemic restrictions lifted at the end of March - and can’t wait to be playing again.

“It’s been great to have the minis and juniors back on Sunday mornings, from our Fledglings starting at four years old, right up to Under 17s,” said Lee Beaumont, the club’s chairman since 2019.

After finishing on a high with their cup win in March 2020, Buzzards can't wait to get back to playing again when the new season starts in September (Picture by Steve Draper)

“There’s been a few sessions on weekday evenings too, as well as our seniors on Thursdays, although they’re having a break now until the end of June, the start of the traditional pre-season, ready for their new league in September.

“Everyone’s looking forward to the new season and getting back to the sport they love.”

Buzzards were promoted as champions of Midlands 2 East (South) at the end of the curtailed 2019-20 season and have had a level transfer to London Division 1.

“We are looking forward to all the new friends we’ll make and places we’ll visit,” said Beaumont.

“Our first game is at Belsize Park, who play at Regents Park.”

It will be 18 months since Buzzards’ final game before lockdown, their RFU Midlands Intermediate Cup final victory against Malvern - just one game away from the national final at Twickenham.

“Although we missed out on that opportunity, it was a nice way to finish at that moment in time.

“It was a great club day with a really good atmosphere and a lot of local support, especially as football had already gone into lockdown.

“We try to be as inclusive as possible, a real community club.”

And Buzzards have proved that all this year as their Wrights Meadow clubhouse has been the town’s GP led Covid-19 vaccination centre, for the Leighton Road, Salisbury House and Bassett Road surgeries.

“It has been very successful and we are privileged to have been part of it,” he added. “All the club’s members have been very supportive and it has served its purpose well.”