Success for Little Duckers in 1000 mile Yukon race

Lydia (left) and Merri celebrate at the finish.

Leighton Buzzard canoeist Lydia Oxtoby and her partner Merri Jarman, the Little Duckers, have completed their epic challenge of racing down the Yukon river from Whitehorse, Canada to Dalton Highway, Alaska.

They did the 1000 mile event in 7 days 6 hours of which 124 hours was paddling time so very little sleep. They came 8th, in a dead heat with a team of New Zealand men and were the first British team and the first all women team.

Leaving Whitehorse early on 10 July a big challenge on the first day was Lake Laberge which is 31 miles long and with a big swell caused by high winds. Several crews capsized in this stretch but the Little Duckers exploited Lydia’s wild water racing experience to keep going.

Each night, although in the arctic circle it barely went dark, they had to camp for 8 hours. This didn’t involve as much sleep though as they had to pitch and break camp. Also they had to prepare and eat food from ration packs and filter their drinking water. Food stocks had to be stowed in bearproof containers some distance away.

The Yukon is a big river but there is not much in the way of rapids other than the Five Fingers Rapids which they went straight down on 11 July. Then it was a steady routine of paddle. sleep, repeat.

The race is a big physical challenge, burning 7 to 8 thousand calories a day and straining parts of the body you hadn’t previously acknowledged. It is also a mental challenge with lack of sleep, and isolation as the race goes on. Teams will go for days without seeing anyone else other than at one of the waypoints on the route. Although Lydia and Merri did come across another team on an island camp and went to the finish near them. Lydia reports falling asleep whist still paddling.

Towards the end the river slows and breaks into numerous channels that frequently change in the area known as the Yukon Flats. Finding the right channel to take is a challenge and where a pre-race preparation of studying recent satellite images comes in, as the area has never been fully mapped. The Little Duckers, and other teams found this area hard due to the lack of visual features and also high winds which slowed them and created a large swell.

Day 7 and in the early afternoon in Alaska, late evening in UK they got to the finish at Dalton Highway Bridge. Unusually, with most crews spaced out over several days they came in together with the Boomtown Boys team of NZ men. So they were 8th equal.

Although it wasn’t their primary focus they did also raise £2500 through an appeal for Solace Women’s Aid and would like to thank their supporters who gave generously.