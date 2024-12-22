Unbeaten Buzzards make comfortable progress in the cup

James Brett who kicked 15 points in difficult conditions

Leighton Buzzard entered the Christmas and New Year break with their 100 per cent record intact, following a straightforward victory in the Beds Shield first round.

Whilst the 60-0 result against Sharnbrook and Colworth was not in doubt, the Buzzards did well to score nine tries in conditions not conducive for running rugby.

Leighton kicked off uphill but with the advantage of a blustery wind. Whilst initially dry, there were several squally showers during the game making handling and kicking difficult.

Most of the early play was in the Sharnbrook twenty-two. However, the visitors defended well, and it took nine minutes for the pressure to tell with Callum Creber scoring in the corner, giving Buzzards a 5-0 lead. Five minutes later James Brett added a second try following a well-worked move from a scrum and good interchange with no. 8, Tom Maynard. James Brett converted his own try to extend the lead to 12-0.

Good handling in difficult conditions led to tries for winger Jamie West and full-back Iestyn Hopkin which, with one conversion by James Brett, made the score 24-0. Whilst most of the play was in Sharnbrook territory, their scrum was solid and they produced moments of attack – notably after thirty-five minutes when there was pressure on the Buzzard line. The final act of the first half was a James Brett penalty making the score 27-0.

After an initial period of solid defence at the start of the second-half from the visitors, the pressure finally told – with four tries from Iestyn Hopkin, Tom Maynard, Jamie West and Callum Creber in an eleven-minute period. James Brett converted three of these tries, which was an achievement kicking into a strong wind, and put Leighton 53-0 ahead. Whilst neither of them scored, the relatively new centre partnership of Archie Dandy and Jacob Davies showed considerable promise and was instrumental in many Leighton attacks.

Tom Maynard added a further try with seven minutes to go - James Brett again converted taking his personal match tally to 20 and making the final score 60-0.

This was another fine performance from a young Buzzard side who can look forward to the second half of the season with growing confidence. After a one-week break Buzzards return to league duty on January 5th with the visit of Deepings to Wright’s Meadow.