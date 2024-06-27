Vandyke student dominates ESAA’S Anglian Schools heptathlon competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vandyke student Thaila-Jade Mason dominated the Inter Girls heptathlon at the Anglian Regional Schools Championships held at Chelmsford, winning by an incredible 679 points.

Thaila, who trains with Bedford & County Athletic Club, got off to a flying start with a time of 11.9sec in the 80m hurdles - just 3/100ths short of her lifetime best. She then seized the lead by clearing a new lifetime best of 1.66m in the high jump, giving her an early 200-point lead. From here, Thaila never looked back. With a shot put distance of 9.22m (just 2cm shy of her personal best) and another PB of 25.8sec in the 200m, Thaila secured a commanding overnight lead of 400 points.

Although disappointed with her long jump of 5.58m, it was nevertheless half a metre further than any other competitor, extending Thaila’s lead to 674 points. 25.66m in the javelin and 2min 38sec in the 800m saw Thaila accumulate a total of 4627 points – beating her previous lifetime personal best score by 124 points.

Tim Carroll, Headteacher at Vandyke Upper School, says. “ Thaila’s performances take talent but much more. It takes dedication and self-discipline to combine her athletic success with her school work. Congratulations to Thaila for this latest sporting achievement and good luck for her continued achievements in school.”

Lee Turney, Head of PE at Vandyke Upper School, says, “‘Thaila is an outstanding athlete. Her dedication and commitment to training are second to none, and it is no surprise that she is competing at this level at such a young age. I really hope one day she achieves her dream of competing in the Olympic Games - she is definitely on course!”