I travelled with TUI to visit Sharm El Sheikh and one of Egypt’s BEST all-inclusive spots for 2024 - here’s what I thought.

Squinting past the sea to mountain sunshine, with not a care in the world, as we lightspeed, or what felt like it, whizzed through the wild, golden desert dunes, I spotted, in my peripheral, a sight brighter than the near blinding glow.

It wasn't the stunning, Star Wars-like landscapes, or the expansive Red Sea views, no this was far more consequential and profound than anything nature can offer. This was something even more exhilarating than the dune buggy ride we found ourselves on, and I must admit, it hit deep. This was the innocent joy in the ear-to-ear smile of my eight and ten year old girl and boy. And with that, I knew this was exactly what life - and particularly family holidays - is all about. This really is a place memories can be made.

This summer, National World was kindly invited by Tui to review a family break in Sinai tourist hotspot, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The joys of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, with Liam Kennedy and Tui. (pic by Dominic Scurr). | Dominic Scurr

Palatial surrounds

Arriving in the dead of night, Sharm felt ghostly on approach, with its incredibly expansive arteries leading into the city barely populated, which proved a total contrast to the resort itself, which, even in the early hours was a throng of activity.

As we skirted through the streets, adorned with grand hotels and establishments either side we curved into our spot for the week, Holiday Village Red Sea. It felt palatial with its gated entrance and long, swirling drive to the reception building.

Greeted with some refreshments - served every night for guest arrivals or residents with the late night munchies - we were then golf-buggied to our room, which raised the first of many a smile from my two sidekicks for the trip.

The room itself was beautiful, with a nod or two its Arabian location, as well as having everything a holidaymaker could need, including an expansive balcony, which we only recognised the true beauty of the morning after arrival. Opening the shutters, we were greeted with a 180 view of the resort, right through the main pool areas, down to the beach and the Red Sea. Nothing quite beat those first cracks of sunlight through the shutters in the am.

‘Ice cream on tap’

We were, as expected, all inclusive. Now, that really is the business when with kids.

Aye, you don't really get the full works when it comes to taking advantage of the drinks - well I didn't keep my eyes on two young ones - but it also really has its benefits.

Ice cream on tap, popcorn from the bars, use of all of the restaurants day and night and all kind of drinks, soft and hard, warm and very cold.

Often, seven days in one spot, eating in the same place, with the same menus can get a bit tedious, to say the least. There was never any sense of that here, with six different restaurants, offering everything from your usual live cooking, buffet type affair, to a Greek taverna by the beach, American diner - we had a lush, quiet family meal here after a busy day - and Asian diner.

No chance of boredom

Boredom is your biggest enemy when it comes to kids and holidays. We have enough of that at home with the awful weather, so the last thing you want is to head somewhere with nothing to do.

Now, my kids aren't the most adventurous, they almost became semi-aquatic, given they barely left the pool for air for seven days, but there was so much more than that on offer. From kids clubs with football and swimming lessons, to table tennis, volleyball, raft building and more. The pools themselves were outstanding, with a swim up bar - my little ones took great pleasure in meandering up for their diet coke or chocolate milk - lots of fun games to keep everyone entertained, inflatables and even some slides.

A short buggy ride and cross of the main Sharm thoroughfare took you to the hotel's on site waterpark, which had flumes for young and young at heart (myself), a lazy river and again many of the snack style offerings, and drinks included, should you require.

No tombs - but a whole lot more

Now, on to the excursions, which I hinted at right at the very beginning. This is where the real memories are made - and I'd suggest going 'all in' if you get the chance.

One thing that maybe we had to break was the idea that this would be a historic, pyramid-adorned holiday. It wasn't. If that's what you want, you can do it - at a big cost and some considerable detours - but Sharm probably isn't the destination for you.

However, that doesn't mean you can't get a real taste of Egypt without the tombs and tours.

One evening we were whisked away in a Land Rover, strapped in and taken on break-neck speed blast through the desert, which ended in a Bedouin camp in the wilderness.

There we were guided on to camels and taken through the dunes, much to the delight of my daughter but my son's face told a different story. Anyone who has been on, or off, a camel might well know the feeling. They're A LOT taller than you think and when getting up and down from their seated position have very jolting, knee-jerky type movements.

I was fine on mine, if a touch unsettled by the up and down at start and end. This was even more stark for my son, who was on the front of the camel, with my daughter behind him. While she got the comfort of being able to hold on to her older sibling, my son got the full works, the feeling like you were going to fall off a cliff as the beast lowered itself to dismount position. Her cute face with a slightly evil smile, coupled with his shrieks of panic made for some humorous evening viewing. Cruel, I know.

From then it was buggy time. And as I suggested earlier, this was THE moment of the break.

Sunnys on, wrapped in a traditional head scarf, we put pedal to the metal and swerved in and out of the dunes, barely able to see due to the sandstorm, but loving every minute of it. This was the moment we will talk about for years to come.

That evening in the desert ended with some amazing traditional food, dancing and some stargazing with telescopes in the pitch black. It was a truly magical experience.

We also got the chance to do a whistle-stop tour of Sharm itself, seeing everything from the mosques and churches to the shopping areas and amazing animal-lined, illuminated fountains.

If the sea is more you thing - and this resort is famous for it - the snorkelling is up there with some of the best in the world, and all available from the hotel itself.

Culture shock to be aware of

As wonderfully illuminating as this was when it comes to an experience for the kids, it must come with a caveat, albeit a relatively minor one. For as outstanding as the hotel and resort was, it must be noted Sharm and Egypt is a very different culture, with different attitudes, particularly when it comes to women and young girls, who can come in for plenty of attention. And while I never felt unsafe, nor did my kids, it's one to be aware of. The staff at the hotel, it must be added, were as attentive, warm and welcoming as I've ever experienced.

Kid’s paradise - the eighth wonder of the world

In summary, if you're looking for a desert resort with experiences galore on your doorstep, sun for days and warmth and service like few other places I've ever encountered, this jewel of the Sinai must be placed at the very top of your 'to do' list.

And, most importantly, it was a kids' paradise - which felt like the eighth wonder of the world to my two intrepid travellers, even if Giza was off the menu this time.