Ludlow is a beautiful base from which to explore Shropshire

Rural county is up there with Crete, Mauritius and Vietnam as a top holiday destination, writes Ruth Brindle

Rolling hills, beautiful villages, historic towns, castles and fun activities for the family, the county of Shropshire is a “rural gem” that has it all for the discerning tourist.

But don’t just take my word for it – ABTA, the influential Association of Travel Agents, rates this west Midlands area in its Top 10 places to watch in 2024. It sits proudly alongside such exotic destinations as Aruba, Crete, Mauritius, Vietnam and Zambia.

So, while there are no white, sandy beaches and palm trees here, there are treats of a very British nature to enjoy. I chose to sample its delights in the very pretty town of Ludlow. Famous for its September food festival, it is an ideal base. We stayed in a delightful four-bedroom cottage just a short walk from the town’s market square and shops, as well as the medieval castle.

The Maltsters House can accommodate big groups of family or friends (photo: Chris Christodoulou)

As a multi-generational group there were lots of needs to cover - teenagers were after shops, adults wanted to find locally-made produce and everyone was on the hunt for good restaurants. For all of these the boxes were ticked very heartily. A wide range of individual shops included delicatessens and gift and fashion outlets. There is also a museum, a distillery and many walks to take in the area.

As you stroll around the town what really takes your eye is the seemingly endless array of delicious things to eat. The famous market is open on four days a week. Although we found that midweek there are fewer stalls than at the weekend, we were drawn to a cheese stall - Stinking Bishop anyone? Locally-made is the watchword.

After a stroll around the market in Castle Square, a visit to Ludlow’s medieval castle ruins couldn’t be more convenient.

Another castle just a short drive from Ludlow is Stokesay. It’s one of the most popular English Heritage properties in the country. All ages in our group found it charming. It’s one of the best surviving examples of a fortified manor house, built in the 13th century. After this history lesson, and a lot of fresh air, we headed for Bishops Castle where we enjoyed a hearty meal at The Castle Hotel. The summer would be a great time to visit here and enjoy its gorgeous garden with panoramic views.

Ludlow’s famous market opens four days a week

And keeping on the subject of food, our evening meal in Ludlow was at the colourful and fun SourCed Pizza, founded by four brothers - Reuben, Adam, Ben and Josh Crouch. There are amazing choices, including Shropshire Shrooms and Shroppy Giuseppe, all made with as many local ingredients as you can pack on a sourdough base. It truly was the best pizza I’ve ever tasted. Tripadvisor reviews seem to agree too.

The brothers turned out also to be our hosts at Csons (the four Crouch sons), where we enjoyed breakfast on our second day of three. It is set in a stunning location on the River Teme near Dinham Weir, a wild swimming area, and a favourite spot for both locals and tourists.

As we reluctantly set off home after our morning treat on the river, we were all in favour of ABTA’s ratings - this county is one not only to watch, but to return to as many times as possible.

What’s on in Shropshire

The birthplace of modern Olympics

The pretty Shropshire market town of Much Wenlock is regarded as the birthplace of the modern day Olympic Games – and has staged its own Wenlock Olympic Games every year since 1850. Catch this year’s main events (July 1-14) and all summer long: the 1.3 mile Olympian Trail ends at the superb Much Wenlock museum that tells the story of William Penny Brookes who inspired the international event. See wenlock-olympian-society.org.uk

Free all-female summer art trail

Art lovers can enjoy large-scale works by some of the country’s most celebrated female artists this summer on a free art trail in Shrewsbury - until August 31. The six-week art trail will include exhibitions (featuring artists such as Hockney, Hirst, Dali and Tracey Emin) and many more, hands-on family workshops, talks and performances. See shrewsburyartstrail.com

Car-free walking routes from the train station

New for 2024, Visit Shropshire has earmarked some easy-to-follow walking routes direct from key train stations and into the county’s favourite nature spots. The circular walks vary from two to eight miles. Each route can be downloaded from the website: visitshropshire.co.uk/articles/car-free-walks-great-walks-from-train-stations-in-shropshire

Summer-long Good Food Trail

Shropshire’s abundant yet seldom-seen larder will be open for feasting this summer thanks to a series of events, talks, farm visits, and open doors as part of the Shropshire Good Food Trail. Running from July 20 to August 31, the event offers visitors the chance to discover smaller-scale artisan producers, regenerative farmers and community-focused organisations. Download a free illustrated map at shropshiregoodfoodtrail.org

Free hot air balloon carnival

Taking place on August 17 and 18, more than 25 hot air balloons will set off from Oswestry. Food pop-ups, local produce and craft stalls, live music, street entertainers, Punch & Judy and everything from cheerleading to BMX shows will provide day-long entertainment. Free with an optional £2 donation to Nightingale House Hospice. See oswestryballooncarnival.info

Travel facts

For more information on Shropshire, visit visitshropshire.co.uk

The Maltsters House sleeps 10 across four bedrooms and three bathrooms, prices from £807 and for a four-night stay is £891. From July, it will sleep up to 14 people across six bedrooms with five bathrooms. See www.themaltstershouse.co.uk

Restaurants:

Visit Stokesay Castle: www.english-heritage.org.uk