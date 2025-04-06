Cute 6ft-tall newborn baby giraffe stands for first time less than an hour after being born
Incredible footage shows the moment an adorable 6ft-tall baby giraffe stands for the first time.
A CCTV camera captured the moment mum gave birth to the baby boy at West Midlands Safari Park.
Giraffes are classed as “vulnerable” with their numbers steadily declining across Africa, due to poaching and habitat loss.
