Shocking bodycam footage shows the moment a drink driver who killed a man in a crash told police, “I don’t even care, I just want to go to bed”.

Jack Nixon had spent the night drinking before deciding to drive home, giving a lift to three people, in the early hours of October 9 2022.

Holding only a provisional driving licence, and no valid insurance or MOT, Nixon drove his Volkswagen Polo out of a car park, colliding with a payment machine as he left. He drove his passengers to a drive-through restaurant, before stopping to buy bottles of alcohol at a petrol station. Less than 10 minutes after leaving the forecourt, Nixon lost control of the car and collided with a railway bridge in Cornwall Road, Deal.

Jack Nixon. | Kent Police

The collision resulted in the death of one of the car’s occupants, a 21-year-old man from the Aylesham area. Other occupants of the vehicle required hospital treatment. Emergency services attended the scene and Nixon was arrested.

He was breathalysed at the roadside and the test showed he had 58 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 mg. A drugs test also showed Nixon had cannabis in his system. A bag of cannabis as well as ketamine were found during a search of the vehicle.

In August, at Canterbury Crown Court, Jack Nixon, 27, of Lancaster Road, Dover, admitted causing a death by careless driving through alcohol, causing death by driving while unlicensed, and two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving. On November 7, he was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison. On his release, he will be disqualified from driving for seven years.