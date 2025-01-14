Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bodycam footage shows an alleged drink driver trying to take a swig of his lager while being arrested, with an officer having to take the bottle from his hand.

Shocking bodycam footage shows the moment a West Yorkshire man tried to take a swig of his lager as he was being arrested for drink driving.

On December 31, at around 12.40pm, police attended Headcorn High Street, Kent following a report that a car had collided with several parked vehicles in a supermarket car park, and that the driver was drunk and had left the scene to buy more alcohol. The suspect, 47, from West Yorkshire, was located and arrested after failing a roadside breath test. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

On December 22, at around 12.40am, officers saw a car that had collided with railings off North Dane Way, Chatham. The driver, 43, from Gillingham, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and later bailed pending further enquiries.

On January 1, at around 10.35pm, officers stopped a car that was seen swerving on the A2 near Gravesend. The driver failed a roadside drug test and was also found to be in possession of cannabis. He was arrested and later bailed pending further enquiries.

Kent Police supported a national initiative between December 1 2024 and January 1 2025 aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of getting behind the wheel when unfit to do so.

A total of 316 people were arrested for driving under the influence of drink or drugs during the month-long campaign.

Chief Inspector Craig West of Kent Police said: “Throughout the course of this enforcement campaign my officers arrested motorists for a variety of different reasons. Some were surprised at being over the limit, others were still drunk from the night before and there were also those who could barely stand and were quite clearly in no fit state to control a motor vehicle.

“The one thing they all had in common was that they should not have been driving and by doing so they were putting themselves and other road users in danger.

“Whilst this was only a month-long initiative to raise awareness in the run-up to Christmas, tackling drink and drug driving is a year-round commitment for Kent Police. My officers are on patrol across the county every day and do not hesitate to stop any vehicles they consider to be being driven in an unsafe manner.

“Our message is simple. If you are planning to drive then please do not drink alcohol or take drugs before you do, as you risk being arrested or causing a serious collision with tragic consequences.”