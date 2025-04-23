Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ch Insp Colin Gallier said: “This was absolutely appalling driving from a man who appeared to want to stop at nothing to get away.”

West Midlands Police's Guardian Taskforce officers had spotted Mohammed Shaheeb, aged 39, apparently asleep behind the wheel of a parked VW Scirocco in which had tape over part of its number plate at around 9.30am on October 5 last year.

They approached to wake him up, but he immediately reversed the car and drove away towards Moseley Road. Two other officers from the same team blocked Montpellier Street to try to stop Shaheeb making off.

The force said despite having a Taser aimed at him, Shaheeb again tried to make off, forcing one officer to jump out of the way before crashing into three police vehicles and a member of the public’s car as he tried to ram his way out of the situation.

Shaheeb. | West Midlands Police

Shaheeb, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, who at the time was serving a driving ban which runs until March 2027, eventually gave up and was arrested at the scene.

However, as a result of his actions three officers were injured. One was taken to hospital, while the other two suffered less serious injuries. All returned to work soon after the incident.

In the car was two sets of pliers, a pair of scissors, a number of false registration plates, scissors and a bag contained with foil.

He subsequently admitted dangerous driving, going equipped for theft, and a number of driving offences and was jailed for 22 weeks at Birmingham Crown Court on April 17 and given a further five-year driving ban.

Ch Insp Colin Gallier, from the Guardian Taskforce, said: “Shaheeb has an extensive history of vehicle crime, and the fake number plates and pliers in his car at the time suggest he was out committing crime at the time our officers became suspicious of him.

“It’s pure luck that no one was more seriously injured in this and I commend the bravery of the officers who contained him and stopped him from getting away and causing more harm to the community.”