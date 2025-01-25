Pedestrians battle Storm Éowyn’s strong winds on high street
Footage shows pedestrians battling strong winds as Storm Éowyn batters the high street.
Other clips show Waverley Station and Edinburgh Airport deserted as trains and flights are cancelled.
Edinburgh Airport said: “No flights will operate during the red weather warning between 1000 and 1700. Airline schedules will be subject to change tonight and in the days to come so please continue to check with your airline for the latest information.”
Posting to X yesterday, Waverley Station said: There'll be no train services at the station tomorrow (January 24), due to Storm Éowyn’s dangerous winds. Please check in with your train operator for the latest info.”
A Met Office red wind warning is in place in Edinburgh until 5pm today (January 24).
