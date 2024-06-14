This video More videos

Watch as the funny polar bear peers over into the pool, before finally being brave enough to jump in after eight attempts.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video shows the hilarious moment a polar bear tried to work up the courage to jump into its pool.

The polar bear can be seen stepping forward to the edge of a chunk of stone and retreating backwards eight times before eventually taking the plunge on the ninth try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swedish tourist Joanna Gladh, 29, was visiting the Copenhagen Zoo in Denmark when she recorded the funny moment.

A polar bear working up the courage to jump into a pool. | Collab / SWNS