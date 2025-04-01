Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

William Bates wrote the rap lyrics, ‘only feds wat I swerving’, but was arrested by police after a short foot chase.

Dramatic police bodycam footage shows the moment a wannabe rapper who controlled a drug line was arrested.

William Bates was the controller of the line, which police say used children and vulnerable adults to bag up heroin and cocaine to be sold in Leigh, Wigan, and Burnley.

On October 12 2023, a warrant was executed at Bates’ home address in Astley, where police say they recovered large quantities of drugs and cash, consistent with a large-scale drugs conspiracy. A mobile phone was seized, and police uncovered messages of Bates boasting about his criminality, but also directing those beneath him to conduct drug deals.

William Bates. | Greater Manchester Police

Bates was subsequently charged and bailed with conditions pending a trial which was scheduled for April 2025. Police say he continued with his illicit activity whilst on bail.

On October 4 2024, plain clothes officers watched Bates conduct a drug deal on Butts Lane in Leigh. They observed him get into a car which was being driven by a woman. They followed him in his car, which turned out to be uninsured. Specialist tactics were deployed, and the car was brought to a stop, but Bates ran from the scene. Following a foot chase through a wooded area, he was detained, and officers seized over 100 white wraps of cocaine from his man bag.

A house search was carried out at an address on Brook Drive, Astley. Police recovered snap bags of cannabis, three machetes, and a duffle bag containing several glass vials containing liquid and syringes.

Forensic analysis of his phone revealed messages indicating Bates was directing teenagers and vulnerable adults to deal drugs on his behalf. In the notes application on his phone, police found lyrics to a song Bates had written about his career as a self-proclaimed drug lord, who was allegedly making thousands of pounds in cash.

Messages also revealed that on one occasion, Bates told a drug dealer to Google him to check his legitimacy, signposting to an article and some images police had released following the warrant in October 2023.

William Bates was sentenced to nine years and seven months in prison.

Detective Constable Kay from Greater Manchester Police’s County Lines Team, said: "Bates has caused untold damage in our communities, selling drugs to vulnerable people, using minors to do his dirty work, and threatening them with violence if they didn't do what he asked of them, so we welcome this sentence.

“His bravado and desire to show off ultimately helped secure this conviction, with his messages providing us with crucial insight into his criminal dealings.

“We know that criminals will seek to exploit young people to deal drugs and commit criminal activity on their behalf. People recruited by such groups might not see themselves as victims and might even be blinded by the offers of money and other incentives, but those higher up the chain are well and truly exploiting them to keep their own hands clean.

“With Bates now behind bars, we can continue to safeguard and protect the vulnerable people connected to this investigation, and others in the community.”