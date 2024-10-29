Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An incredible five-bedroom house, worth over £3M, and elevated above a gorgeous sandy coastline, among acres of National Trust woodland, is up for grabs in an Omaze prize draw.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The stylish retreat has a heated pool, an expansive outdoor lounge, a firepit and a cinema room.

Wirral Omaze house draw: Location

The mid-century Hollywood inspired property is located in Caldy, on the Wirral Peninsula. The affluent village is popular with celebrities, particularly footballers, and is around half an hour from the fun-filled city of Liverpool. Tranquil Caldy Beach is a short walk from the fully-furnished home, with its floor-to-ceiling glass facade offers spectacular views of the Dee Estuary and Irish Sea.

The living room of the £3M mid-century Hollywood inspired Omaze home. | Omaze

Wirral Omaze house draw: Value

On winning the home, there’s no stamp duty, mortgage or conveyancing fees to pay. You will be free to move in, rent out, or sell-up - with the property having an estimated long-term income of £8,000 per month.

Wirral Omaze house draw: Cash prize

The winner will also receive a huge cash prize of £250,000 to help them settle in.

Wirral Omaze house draw: Supporting Scouts

Entrants of the Wirral House Draw will be supporting Scouts, with Omaze having guaranteed a minimum donation of £1,000,000. The funds raised will be used to help young people get active, make friends and learn new skills. You can enter the draw here .