Watch as the driver looks in the mirror to apply her blusher while driving on the motorway.

Shocking video footage shows the moment a woman applies her make-up while travelling along the M40.

The driver is so focused on applying her make-up, she doesn’t notice police officers in a National Highways unmarked HGV cab driving alongside her. Even when the officers beep their horn she carries on applying her make-up, the car swerving as she focuses on the mirror.

The incident was captured by Warwickshire Police patrolling in the unmarked HGV cab over two days as part of the Operation Tramline safety campaign. A total of 63 offences were detected. These are the latest in over 46,150 offences which have been recorded by officers in the Operation Tramline HGV cabs since the national safety initiative was launched by National Highways in 2015.

It comes ahead of a Week of Action (June 3 to June 9) using the HGV cabs which will target unsafe drivers along the length of the M6.