Celebrate the life of Paul Gray with our trip down memory lane - from Slipknot performing to interviewing the bassist.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Slipknot bassist Paul Gray’s death.

The bass player was long considered by many fans as the heart of the band through his interactions with ‘maggots.’

Benjamin Jackson recalls his interview with the late band member, their discussion over a UK food staple and when he saw the band perform for the first time in 2000.

There’s a dark cloud hanging over the metal community today, as this weekend marks the 15th anniversary of the death of Slipknot bassist, Paul Gray.

For many, the name immediately conjures images of the masked, enigmatic force that was Slipknot. Known to fans as #2 and Pig, Gray was much more than just the bassist; he was a founding member of the iconic Iowan metal band and a primary songwriter.

His contributions were instrumental in shaping Slipknot's brutal yet melodic sound, helping to forge the unique blend of aggression and artistry that catapulted them to global superstardom.

Culture and tickets writer Benjamin Jackson shared his experiences, both seeing Slipknot for the first time and interviewing the late bass player Paul Gray. | Getty Images/Canva

Behind the terrifying masks and chaotic stage presence, Gray was often described by his bandmates as the heart of Slipknot, a pivotal creative and emotional anchor. His basslines laid the thunderous foundation for their intricate, nine-member sonic assault, underpinning some of the most influential metal anthems of the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

His sudden passing on May 24 2010 left an irreplaceable void, not just within the band, but across the entire heavy metal community.

In memory of the bassist, I wanted to share the duality of the performer (to use a Slipknot pun there) - the absolute terror that he and Slipknot were when I first saw the band live back in 2000, and then interviewing this warm, loving, genuinely caring individual before the band performed in New Zealand on their All Hope Is Gone tour.

The first time I saw Slipknot live - March 20 2000, Rock City, Nottingham

At 16 years old, living in a small market town with a vibrant community of metallers, punks, and alternative music fans, the journey to Nottingham’s Rock City was a pilgrimage. It was there I caught acts like Soulfly, Glassjaw, Hell Is For Heroes, and many others in my formative years.

One band, however, filled me with slight trepidation: Slipknot, who had released their Roadrunner Records debut and started to elicit a moral panic about the 'stain' they might leave on the youth of the United Kingdom. You know, akin to the moral panic over Eminem performing in the UK.

Kittie’s Morgan Lander provided my first memorable moment of the show. Coming on stage to a chorus of misogynistic catcalls, the singer let out a deafening metal growl, telling those people to perform an act that biologically couldn’t be performed. It set the tone for a no-nonsense evening of unadulterated metal mayhem.

Slipknot were incredible, as you would expect, and despite being thrown around the mosh pit that evening, I wasn’t punched in the face by any member. That’s not to say I didn’t feel slightly concerned when the band started setting fire to their percussion rigs, cementing themselves as extreme, unpredictable, and a lot of fun.

Slipknot set list - Rock City, Nottingham, March 20 2000

(sic)

Eyeless

Wait and Bleed

Liberate

Surfacing

Purity

Spit It Out

Only One

Get This

Scissors

Interviewing Paul Gray ahead of Slipknot’s NZ shows - 2008

Being told I would be interviewing Paul was a slight relief, but the anxiety lingered; this was a band I knew could be quite volatile – at least, that's what the pages of rock magazines and websites frequently suggested.

I was met with a softly spoken, attentive voice on the other end who wasn't just undertaking an interview. He genuinely sounded like he wanted to have a conversation, and even asked about myself, being a journalist, a metal fan, and what New Zealand was like – a complete opposite of the pig-masked maniac on stage.

That was par for the course for Paul, though. The man would happily give up his bass guitar for a fan who explained they wanted to become a musician but couldn’t afford the setup. He was the guy who, despite a commotion outside, would call me back asking if I had any other questions or wanted to talk more.

The everlasting memory of the interview, as odd as it sounds, was the topic of a UK delicacy I longed for but could never get in New Zealand. Believe it or not, it was the humble Pot Noodle I was craving, but biosecurity laws in the country wouldn’t allow it.

Discussing the difficulty (for some reason) with Paul, I won’t forget how adamant he was with me: “Really? That’s all you want? Did you want me to bring one over with us? Let me know, if you’re coming to the show, and I will get you that… Pot Noodle was it?”

I bonded with this man, who eight years earlier was on stage while all hell was breaking loose with fire and the carpeted area around the Rock City stage (at that time), over something many people turned their nose at.

But that was part of the reason the bassist was so beloved; he seemed like he would do anything for the fans, enjoyed conversing with people, and took an interest in their lives, rather than simply focusing on the PR message the band was trying to convey during interviews.

Did you see Slipknot during their first UK tour, or have you previously had the chance to talk to Paul Gray before his death? Share your memories of the late, beloved bassist by leaving a comment below.