Yet more players have left the Celebrity Traitors - but who was next to go? 🕵️‍♂️📺

Celebrity Traitors has concluded another week.

Even more players have left the game.

But who departed the show in episode 8?

A deadly dinner party brought more drama to the Celebrity Traitors as the final looms. The blockbuster reality show is nearing the conclusion and the stakes are sky high.

The remaining players are aiming to win a share of the prize money for their chosen charities - but it is not going to be simple. Despite catching a traitor the night before, the faithful still had two more to unmask.

Plus the traitors faced a tricky task of committing another murder in plain sight. Who would be the victim and would they be successful?

Recap what happened in Celebrity Traitors episode eight. Full spoilers to follow - you have been warned!

Who was still in Celebrity Traitors at the start of the episode?

After a slow start on the departures front, the exits have ramped up and the cast has been well-and-truly whittled down. Heading into episode eight this evening (October 30), just seven players were left.

The line-up at the start of the episode looked like this:

Alan Carr - Traitor

Cat Burns - Traitor

Celia Imrie - Faithful

David Olusoga - Faithful

Joe Marler - Faithful

Kate Garraway - Faithful

Nick Mohammed - Faithful

But not all of the seven would make it through to the grand finale. The traitors had another murder to plot and a roundtable was on the horizon again.

Who left Celebrity Traitors in episode 8?

The episode was the penultimate of the season, and as such, the players who made it to the end would make it all the way to the final. But who did not make it through episode 8?

Who was Murdered tonight?

Last night’s episode (October 29) ended with the two remaining traitors discovered that they would have to commit another murder in plain sight. They would have to say a particular quote while toasting their victim at the dinner party.

Back in the first episode, Alan was tasked with pulling off the very first murder in plain sight of the series - involving touching a victim on the face with a ‘poison’.

They had to use the phrase “parting is such sweet sorrow” - which is a quote from Romeo and Juliet. Celia Imrie was their victim, becoming the seventh player to be murdered.

Reacting to it, she said: “Oh what a mean one.”

Who was Banished tonight?

At breakfast after the next murder, Joe Marler revealed that he was on to Alan - although he also had his sights on David or Kate. With Jonathan’s last vote potentially being seen as a clue.

Once more, Joe was on the warpath - especially since his ‘darling Celia’ was the traitors latest victim. Would he claim his second traitor in a row?

Nick was also a bit suspicious of Alan, because he had not had any suspicion on him at the roundtable yet. Kate attempted to figure out how the murder was carried out, wondering if it could be who had sundried tomatoes on a plate or not.

For the first time, Joe Marler’s name came up a bit - especially since he was so vocal on going after Jonathan, the only traitor caught so far. But throughout the day pretty much everyone’s name came up.

At the roundtable, the discussion started with Kate bringing up her own name and asking for people to offer up why they are suspicious of her. Which, you know, is fair enough.

Nick ended up bringing Cat’s name up as a potential good traitor companion to go with Jonathan Ross. Especially since she has come under fire the least at the roundtable.

David’s name also came up - and him and Kate had a bit of a back and forth. The voting went as follows:

Kate Garraway - 3

David Olusoga - 2

Cat Burns - 1

Kate Garraway became the latest celebrity to be banished. She was yet another faithful to leave - but crucially, will be the last player to reveal their identity after being banished.

Every star who has left Celebrity Traitors so far

Across the eight episodes of the debut season of this all-star spin-off, plenty of the cast have come and gone. There have been lots of murders and banishments in the previous episodes.

The full list of exits looks like this:

Murders

Paloma Faith (episode 2)

Tom Daley (episode 3)

Ruth Codd (episode 4)

Charlotte Church (episode 5)

Joe Wilkinson (episode 6)

Lucy Beaumont (episode 7)

Celia Imrie (episode 8)

Banishments

Niko Omilana (episode 3)

Tameka Empson (episode 3)

Clare Balding (episode 4)

Mark Bonnar (episode 6)

Stephen Fry (episode 6)

Jonathan Ross (episode 7)

Kate Garraway (episode 8)

When is Celebrity Traitors on next?

The show will not return until its grand final next week. Celebrity Traitors will return next Thursday (November 6) and will crown the very first winner or winners of the show.

The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “As the ultimate game of deception and trust draws to a close, the stakes have never been higher as the celebrity players face their final, explosive mission.

“With the prize fund complete, will the pressure of winning cloud anyone's vision? Will the famous faithful banish all the traitors to secure victory, or will the traitors manage to deceive until the bitter end?”

