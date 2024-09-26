Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Before querying for Coldplay tickets when they go on sale, you might want to look at the maths. ➗

Tickets to see Coldplay perform in 2025 are set to go on general sale shortly.

Demand is set to be high, with an estimated 2.11 million people expected to “queue” when tickets are released on September 27 2024 through Ticketmaster.

But with a limited amount of tickets available, including half for those outside of certain postcodes, what are the odds you’ll get a ticket at face value for the shows?

It’s back to the virtual queues this week, as tickets for Coldplay’s massive UK shows in 2025 go on sale through Ticketmaster this week(September 27 2024.)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band are scheduled for dates at London’s Wembley Stadium from August 22 to August 31 2025, with two shows at Hull’s Craven Park Stadium preceding the London shows (August 18 and 19 2025.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Coldplay tickets about to go on general sale this weekend, what are the mathematical odds fans will get one for either their London or Hull shows? | Provided/Canva

But are fans of the band in for another situation similar to that many experienced trying to attain Oasis or Sabrina Carpentertickets once again? That could be the case, especially with half the tickets for one event being held back for those living around the area.

AceBingo collected data on September 19 2025 and used it to estimate the chances of getting a ticket for the Coldplay UK tour, by considering historical queue data for previous Coldplay tickets from media outlets and Spotify monthly listener increases provided by SongStats.

So - what are your odds for getting a “golden” Coldplay ticket when they go on general sale?

What are the odds that you’ll get a Coldplay ticket for their 2025 shows?

According to AceBingo’s research, those looking to get tickets to see Coldplay in London might be in for some bad luck; with an estimated 2.11 million people expected to virtually queue for 540,000 tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That works out as only 25.6% of Coldplay fans will end up getting those tickets, or in other words, one in four people will end up getting tickets to see Coldplay during their London shows.

Outside of the capital, however, it is a different story: their show in Hull is set to have 24,450 tickets available, but half of these tickets will be reserved for local fans from the HU, YO, DN, and LN postcodes.

That means if you live outside those postcodes, your chances to see Coldplay are much slimmer, with a percentage of 0.58% based on 12,225 tickets available - that’s 1 lucky ticket holder out of 100.

But within those postcodes, the odds of getting a ticket are comparable to that of London, with the chances of landing a ticket through Ticketmaster to the Hull show at 24.45%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coldplay tickets are scheduled to go on sale September 27 2024 through Ticketmaster, however those wanting a more “luxurious” experience can access VIP and hospitality packages through Seat Unique. For more information and options, visit Seat Unique today.