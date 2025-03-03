The US performer was set to play in Nottingham and Leeds this week

US pop sensation Grace Abrams has cancelled her first two UK performances.

The news comes as the singer apologised on social media to fans who were set to see her perform on March 3 and March 4 2025.

No new dates have yet to be revealed for those affected by the postponements.

US pop star Gracie Abrams has found herself having to postpone her first UK tour dates due to illness.

After wrapping up shows across mainland Europe from February 8 to 28, the Los Angeles pop singer-songwriter was set to kick off the next leg at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena tonight (March 3), followed by a show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds tomorrow. However, both dates have been postponed, with rescheduled dates yet to be announced.

Gracie Abrams has cancelled the first two of her UK tour dates. | AFP via Getty Images

In a message on First Direct’s X account (formerly Twitter) , they shared a hand-written note from the musician along with: “Due to artist illness, Gracie Abrams has unfortunately postponed her upcoming show at the first direct arena.

.Fans are advised to keep hold of their tickets - a new date will be announced as soon as possible. For all order related queries, please contact your point of purchase directly for assistance.”

Abrams’ message to her fans that accompanied the post read: “Nottingham+Leeds. I hate that I have to write this again so soon. Unfortunately, I am really still struggling with this illness and have been advised that I cannot perform there next two nights. I can't tell you how much this breaks my heart.

This tour is something I've been dreaming of since the album came out and the shows were played so. far have meant more to me than I can tell you. The moment we have any concrete details about these two shows in your cities, we will be in touch. Please know lid give anything to be able to be with you. Thank you for understanding I'm sending all my love.”

As of writing, no new dates have been confirmed to replace the Nottingham and Leeds dates, with the tour set to continue at London’s The O2 on March 6 2025.

